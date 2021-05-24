Many EU countries highly interested in Russian tourists, top diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Many EU member states are highly interested in tourism from Russia resuming, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty (Arguments and Facts) newspaper.
"There is also a proposal of the European Commission to simplify entry to the EU countries from other countries for individuals vaccinated with anti-COVID jabs. So far, this involves only the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency or the WHO (the latter is conducting a review of Sputnik V for its certification). The final word on the issue of regulating the entry of tourists from third countries belongs to EU member states. Many of them are highly interested in the resumption of tourism from Russia," the top diplomat said.
Russia’s chief diplomat recalled the plans to use "digital green certificates" in the EU. "They will confirm either the fact of inoculation or negative results of a test for the presence of the coronavirus, or immunity as a result of infection. So far, these plans are directed above all at reinstating the tourist flow within the EU. The compatibility of European certificates with similar documents or digital applications used in third countries is being discussed," he noted.
Since early March, EU states have been discussing the idea of introducing vaccination certificates recognized by all 27 states. On May 20, the France Presse agency, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the European Parliament and the EU Council came to an agreement on their introduction. Spain’s Health Ministry then explained that this document would become effective in the EU on July 1. It was also reported that the countries reached an agreement of permitting entry to tourists fully inoculated with EU-approved vaccines.