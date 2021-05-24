Many EU countries highly interested in Russian tourists, top diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Many EU member states are highly interested in tourism from Russia resuming, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty (Arguments and Facts) newspaper.

"There is also a proposal of the European Commission to simplify entry to the EU countries from other countries for individuals vaccinated with anti-COVID jabs. So far, this involves only the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency or the WHO (the latter is conducting a review of Sputnik V for its certification). The final word on the issue of regulating the entry of tourists from third countries belongs to EU member states. Many of them are highly interested in the resumption of tourism from Russia," the top diplomat said.