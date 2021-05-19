Russia’s coronavirus situation manageable, there are no grounds for lockdown — speaker

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia is in complete control of the coronavirus spread in the country even though the situation is complicated, there are no reasons to impose a lockdown, Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Wednesday.

"The coronavirus spread situation remains complicated but it is perfectly manageable in our country both on the federal and regional levels. I believe that there are no grounds to impose tight restrictions or a lockdown and I hope there won’t be any," she told reporters.