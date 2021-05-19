Russia actively counteracts coronavirus pandemic, PM notes

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia is actively fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection and is doing much to counteract the pandemic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in an address to the participants of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"The coronavirus has taken millions of lives and presents a serious threat to all of mankind, negatively influences the socio-economic development of states. Russia is actively fighting the dangerous infection, is doing a lot in order to counteract the epidemic," he noted. "It is precisely our country that was one of the first ones to develop and start producing a vaccine, to begin mass inoculation of our citizens. Thanks to this enormous work, it was possible to improve the epidemiological situation, to decrease the number of infected," the prime minister continued.