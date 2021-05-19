Russia actively counteracts coronavirus pandemic, PM notes

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia is actively fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection and is doing much to counteract the pandemic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in an address to the participants of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.
"The coronavirus has taken millions of lives and presents a serious threat to all of mankind, negatively influences the socio-economic development of states. Russia is actively fighting the dangerous infection, is doing a lot in order to counteract the epidemic," he noted. "It is precisely our country that was one of the first ones to develop and start producing a vaccine, to begin mass inoculation of our citizens. Thanks to this enormous work, it was possible to improve the epidemiological situation, to decrease the number of infected," the prime minister continued.
"The fight against the pandemic has presented many legal issues: what are the legal consequences of the vaccination certificates, how to preserve medical confidentiality in the digital era. I am confident that the forum’s intensive working program will provide an opportunity to analyze the existing issues and find the ways to resolve them together," he pointed out.
The prime minister noted that the forum is a unique discussion venue uniting leading lawyers, scholars, government and business representatives from various countries. He also pointed out that one of the main topics this year is the modernization of law in the conditions of a changing world. "Speakers and moderators will discuss the professional issues of perfecting the law, digital jurisprudence and justice, tax and antimonopoly regulations," the prime minister added.