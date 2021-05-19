Russia’s coronavirus spread rate drops below 1 for first time since May 8

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate fell below 1 in the past 24 hours to 0.98, registering the lowest level since May 8, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Wednesday.

The coronavirus spread rate exceeded 1 in six out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 infections, as was the case on May 18. This rate grew to a new high of 1.2 since September last year in the Samara Region and increased to 1.1 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region (the highest level since late October), the latest estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate equaled 1.07 in the Moscow Region, 1.06 in the Voronezh Region and 1.04 in St. Petersburg and the Sverdlovsk Region, the latest figures indicate.

This rate stood at 0.99 in the Irkutsk and Rostov Regions, 0.97 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and dropped to a new low of 0.88 since May 7 in Moscow, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.