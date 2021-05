MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Hackers were unable to steal any state secrets as a result of attacks against Russian bodies of state power, the deputy director of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, Nikolai Murashov, told a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Information that constitutes a state secret could not be stolen by any means," Murashov said.

He recalled that in Russia there were about 40 types of secrets, for instance, medical, tax and child adoption secrets.