Moscow reports 2,430 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,430 in the past 24 hours, reaching 1,143,100, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.
According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.21%. The Russian capital reported 3,573 new cases a day earlier.
Fifty-nine coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, with fatalities reaching 19,358. Meanwhile, 2,364 patients recovered, with recoveries rising to 1,030,199.
Currently, 93,543 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.