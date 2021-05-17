Hainan's Sanya to use special equipment to clean the atmosphere

HAIKOU, May 17. /TASS/. China's leading resort city of Sanya, located on the southern coast of Hainan province, plans to start operating state-of-the-art equipment in a large, cutting-edge air purification plant in June. According to the local authorities, this facility will reduce annual emissions into the atmosphere by 32,600 tonnes of coal equivalent.

According to information published on Sanya administration's website, thanks to the facility, carbon dioxide emissions will decrease by 87,900 tonnes per year, sulfur oxide - by 2,400 tonnes. The plant was built based on the best practices of the French energy company Electricite de France.

The project is being implemented in line with the Sanya Municipal Smart Energy Sector Development Program. Its main task is to ensure Hainan's free trade port eco-friendly development .

According to official statistics, Hainan continues to lead China's eco-friendly regions. For almost the entire 2020, experts recorded high air quality on the island: the level of harmful particles in the atmosphere was minimal. Contamination of the province's water resources was practically not detected over the past year.