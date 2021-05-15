Moscow reports 3,073 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,073 in the past 24 hours reaching 1,134,308, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.27%. Moscow confirmed 3,818 new cases a day earlier, that was the highest number since January 17.

Fifty-eight coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, with fatalities reaching 19,186.

Meanwhile, 2,697 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, with recoveries rising to 1,023,380. Currently, 91,742 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.