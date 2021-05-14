No violations detected of Navalny’s rights to treatment, 8-hour sleep, prosecutor says

VLADIMIR, May 14. /TASS/. Vladimir’s office of the public prosecutor overseeing observance of the law in correctional institutions has not detected any violations of blogger Alexey Navalny’s rights to receive medical and legal help and an eight-hour sleep at Penal Colony No. 2 in Pokrov where he is serving his sentence, prosecutor Sergei Ivanov told TASS on Friday.

Earlier, media outlets reported on the possible violations of the blogger’s right to eight hours of sleep as well as on problems with obtaining medical aid at the penal colony. The response of the public prosecutor’s office indicates that the overseeing agency checked this information.

"The conducted inspection established that the medical aid to Navalny A. A. is provided in accordance with the decree No. 285 of Russia’s Ministry of Justice of 28.12.2017 on establishing the order of providing the medical aid to detained or incarcerated individuals. No evidence of a violation of a right of the convict Navalny to eight hours sleep <…> has been established," the response of the public prosecutor office stated.

Additionally, the inspection of the oversight agency did not reveal any restrictions of the convict’s rights to receive legal help during his incarceration at Penal Colony No. 2 in Pokrov. "Thus, currently there are no grounds to undertake measures within the scope of the prosecutor’s activity," the agency noted.

On May 26, the Petushki District Court will review the lawsuits of Navalny’s attorney against the administration of Penal Colony No. 2 in Pokrov, where the blogger is serving time for the Yves Rocher embezzlement case. They are related to Navalny being considered a flight risk and restricting his access to books. On May 12, Vladimir’s Oktyabrsky District Court received the blogger’s administrative suit on recognizing as illegal the actions of Vladimir’s Penal Colony No. 3, where he is currently located at a hospital, for intercepting the delivery and use of the means of mobile communication by his attorneys.