Navalny files lawsuit over colony’s obstruction of laptop, smartphone carried by lawyers

VLADIMIR, May 13. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexey Navalny’s lawsuit against the Penal Colony number 3, where he received medical treatment, is connected to complications his defense had while carrying laptops and smartphones to the secured territory, Vladimir Oktyabrsky District court said on its website Thursday.

The court received Navalny’s lawsuit On May 12.

"The Oktyabrsky District court of the city of Vladimir received a legal complaint from Navalny Alexey Anatolyevich, who claimed that the actions of the Penal Colony number 3 [administration] in obstructing the carrying and use of laptops and smartphones by his defense lawyers during meetings were illegal," the court said, adding that the blogger demanded that irregularities were eliminated.

The court currently decides whether the lawsuit will be taken into proceedings.

Earlier, Navalny’s lawyer filed two lawsuits against the Penal Colony number 2, where Navalny is serving his prison term. The lawsuits challenge the decision to register Navalny as an escape risk and the decision to stop providing the blogger with books. Both lawsuits will be reviewed on May 26.