Moscow registers 2,787 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,787 in the past 24 hours to 1,127,417, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.25%. The day before, Moscow registered 2,718 new coronavirus cases.

Fifty-five coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing fatalities in the Russian capital to 19,068. A total of 2,643 people were discharged from hospitals upon their recovery from the novel coronavirus in the past day, with total recoveries equaling 1,017,740.

Currently, 90,609 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Moscow.