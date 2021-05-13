Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the past day

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 8,380 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,913,439, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The growth rate reached 0.17% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past day in the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%) and the Republic of Altai (0.03%).

Some 2,787 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past day in Moscow, 741 in St. Petersburg, 643 in the Moscow Region, 199 in the Rostov Region, 129 in the Voronezh Region and 123 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, 270,838 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,349 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,527,878, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries have risen to 92.2% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,042 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 518 in the Moscow Region, 231 in the Saratov Region, 197 in the Pskov Region and 169 in the Rostov Region.

Fatalities

Russia recorded 392 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 355 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday. The total death toll has reached 114,723.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.33% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 31 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 23 in the Rostov Region and 14 in the Ulyanovsk Region. The Samara and Nizhny Novgorod regions confirmed 15 coronavirus deaths each.