Mild COVID-19 patients maintain antibodies for at least 90 days, research indicates

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can maintain antibodies for at least 90 days, the Helix Laboratory Service said in a statement, citing research conducted together with the Kirov Military Medical Academy.

"The level of IgG antibodies in those who had mild and asymptomatic forms of COVID-19 peaks on the 45th day after they contracted the infection and remains for at least 90 days, the level of specific antibodies is higher in women over the age of 60," the statement reads.

The research involved over 1,100 people from more than 20 Russian regions who had recovered from mild and asymptomatic forms of COVID-19. Only 0.9% of women and 0.8% of men aged between 18 and 44 did not have antibodies 30 days after the infection, while antibodies were detected in everyone in other age groups. The final results of the research will include data on antibody levels detected 180 days after mild and asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus infection, as well as the evaluation of the IgG immunoglobulin in those who had severe forms of COVID-19. Samples from 1,500 people over the age of 18 will be studied.

The Helix Laboratory Service, founded in 1998, comprises over 400 diagnostic centers and laboratories in 130 Russian cities. The company entered Kazakhstan’s retail market in February 2020.