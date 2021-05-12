Coronavirus situation in Russia stabilizes, sanitary watchdog epidemiologist says

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia is seeing the coronavirus situation stabilizing and a trend of decreasing incidence is emerging, Deputy Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Alexander Gorelov reported on Wednesday.
"Currently, we are undergoing the stabilization stage with a trend towards a decrease," he told the Doctor TV channel.
The expert added that if by August 1, 60% of Russia’s adult population isn’t inoculated against the coronavirus infection, a new rise in incidence will be observed in the fall.
According to the latest global statistics, about 159.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 3.3 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 4,905,059 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,518,529 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 114,331 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.