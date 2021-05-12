Decision on using Sputnik Light in Russia to be made this week, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The decision on vaccinating Russians against the coronavirus infection with the Sputnik Light vaccine should be made this week, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko told the Russia-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"We registered Sputnik Light which can be considered for inoculating the population, including young people and those who have already had the coronavirus infection. This week the vaccination program should be reviewed and the decision will be made," he said.