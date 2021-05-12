Decision on using Sputnik Light in Russia to be made this week, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The decision on vaccinating Russians against the coronavirus infection with the Sputnik Light vaccine should be made this week, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko told the Russia-24 TV channel on Wednesday.
"We registered Sputnik Light which can be considered for inoculating the population, including young people and those who have already had the coronavirus infection. This week the vaccination program should be reviewed and the decision will be made," he said.
Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V which became the first registered vaccine against the coronavirus infection worldwide in August 2020. This is a vector vaccine based on a human adenovirus used to transport genetic information of the novel coronavirus. This jab was registered in Russia on May 6. According to the latest data, the efficacy of Sputnik V reaches 97.6%. This is the highest indicator worldwide.