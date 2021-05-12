Social tensions in Russia fueled from overseas ahead of polls, security chief warns

MURMANSK, May 12. /TASS/. Pressure on Russia from overseas aimed at inciting social tensions has increased ahead of the parliamentary elections and the 2021 census, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev told a meeting on Wednesday.

"Soon elections to the State Duma and the Russian census will take place. Amid the preparations for these crucial events, reports are coming that external pressure has been stepped up, which is aimed at fomenting social tensions in society," Patrushev said.

According to Russia’s security chief, "given the potential threats of the destabilization of the social and political situation, it’s important to prevent violations of the law, various sorts of meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs, and surely thwart any attempts at harming national interests, and the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens."

"To this aim, it’s vital to increase monitoring of the media space, to prevent the spread of fake information, various sorts of incitement for violating social accord and the destabilization of the social and political situation," Patrushev stressed.

The elections to the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, are due to be held on September 19, 2021. Simultaneously, regional and municipal polls will take place. Direct elections of the heads of nine Russian federal regions and 39 regional parliaments will be held on the single voting day of 2021. In three other federal regions, top administrative officials will be elected by members of legislatures.