MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is good but there are some reserves for boosting it, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"I believe that vaccination is going fine today but there are reserves for accelerating it. Definitely, there are some reserves and there is enough volume of vaccine deliveries," Murashko noted.

The health minister dismissed fears about the third wave, urging citizens to get vaccinated.