This week in photos: Tanks on Red Square, Dzyuba’s costume, Mexico’s mauled metro bridge

T-34-85 tanks move along Moscow's Red Square during a dress rehearsal of a military parade marking the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Moscow, May 7 © Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes the sign of the Cross during an Easter liturgy at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour. This year the Russian Orthodox Church celebrates Easter on 2 May, Moscow © Sergei Guneyev/POOL/TASS

Russian Orthodox believers attend an Easter liturgy at the Resurrection Cathedral in the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery, Istra, May 2 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Christian pilgrims hold candles as they gather during the ceremony of the Holy Fire at Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, Jerusalem, May 1 © AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Turkish riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, during a nationwide "full closure" imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, Istanbul, May 1 © REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

The incumbent and Labour candidate for the London Mayoral election Sadiq Khan (center) poses with British boxer Joe Joyce during a campaign event at Earlsfield Boxing Club, London, May 4 © EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Zenit's Artem Dzyuba in a Deadpool costume with his son Maxim at an award ceremony after the 2020/21 Russian Football Premier League Round 28 football match between Zenit St Petersburg and Lokomotiv Moscow at Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg, May 2 © Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

Indian elephants Jenny and Magda at the Taigan safari park that opened an enclosure for retired circus elephants. Female elephants Jenny and Magda, the first residents of the enclosure, fought during a circus show in Kazan on March 22, 2021, and were brought to Taigan afterwards. Jenny and Magda had performed in circus for over 40 years, Belogorsk, May 4 © Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Athletes warm up prior to the men's synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, Tokyo, May 1 © AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

An aerial view of the scene after an elevated section of metro track in Mexico City, carrying train cars with passengers, collapsed onto a busy road, Mexico City, May 3 © Hector Vivas/Getty Images