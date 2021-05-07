This week in photos: Tanks on Red Square, Dzyuba’s costume, Mexico’s mauled metro bridge

Tanks on Red Square, Dzyuba’s costume, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
T-34-85 tanks move along Moscow's Red Square during a dress rehearsal of a military parade marking the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Moscow, May 7© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes the sign of the Cross during an Easter liturgy at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour. This year the Russian Orthodox Church celebrates Easter on 2 May, Moscow© Sergei Guneyev/POOL/TASS
Russian Orthodox believers attend an Easter liturgy at the Resurrection Cathedral in the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery, Istra, May 2© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Christian pilgrims hold candles as they gather during the ceremony of the Holy Fire at Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, Jerusalem, May 1© AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
Turkish riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, during a nationwide "full closure" imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, Istanbul, May 1© REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
The incumbent and Labour candidate for the London Mayoral election Sadiq Khan (center) poses with British boxer Joe Joyce during a campaign event at Earlsfield Boxing Club, London, May 4© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Zenit's Artem Dzyuba in a Deadpool costume with his son Maxim at an award ceremony after the 2020/21 Russian Football Premier League Round 28 football match between Zenit St Petersburg and Lokomotiv Moscow at Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg, May 2© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Indian elephants Jenny and Magda at the Taigan safari park that opened an enclosure for retired circus elephants. Female elephants Jenny and Magda, the first residents of the enclosure, fought during a circus show in Kazan on March 22, 2021, and were brought to Taigan afterwards. Jenny and Magda had performed in circus for over 40 years, Belogorsk, May 4© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
Athletes warm up prior to the men's synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, Tokyo, May 1© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
An aerial view of the scene after an elevated section of metro track in Mexico City, carrying train cars with passengers, collapsed onto a busy road, Mexico City, May 3© Hector Vivas/Getty Images
A red fox and cub in a suburb of Vladivostok on Russky Island off Russia's Pacific coast. The fox population on Russky Island is beginning to recover after suffering at the hands of numerous poachers in the 1990s, Vladivostok, May 5© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Bundestag considers failure to implement Nord Stream 2 over ecologists’ claim unrealistic
The consideration of the claim may slow down the pace of construction, the head of the German Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy said
Ban on putting Soviet Union, Nazi Germany on same footing submitted to State Duma
The document aims to prohibit denying the decisive role of the Soviet people in defeating Nazi Germany or the humanitarian mission of the USSR in liberating the countries of Europe
Lukashenko strips over 80 former military and law enforcement personnel of ranks
They are accused of instigating protest sentiments in society amid the aggravation of the social and political situation in the country
Twitter, Google, Facebook facing new fines for refusing to remove banned content
In early April, the magistrate court department No. 422 of Moscow’s Tagansky District Court handed Twitter a total of 8.9 mln rubles in fines ($116,778) on three administrative protocols from the regulator for refusing to delete tweets urging minors to join an unauthorized and illegitimate eventsoci
West annoyed that truth about developments in Ukraine is reaching UN - Russian diplomat
The Western colleagues "did not even bother to try to establish dialogue, Dmitry Polyansky said
African Union prioritizes Russia’s role in ensuring stability in Africa
Head of AU Strategic Partnerships Levi Uche Madueke reminded that the second Russia-Africa summit would take place in 2022
Austrian chancellor urges European drug regulator to fast-track Sputnik V’s registration
Speaking about Sputnik V’s delivery announced in April, Sebastian Kurz explained to journalists that Austria had decided to use the Russian drug only after its registration by the European regulator
Russia’s Chumakov Center proves efficacy of polio vaccine against Covid-19
According to Aidar Ishmukhametov, the study involved more than 600 people in the city of Kirov
Germany doubles gas purchases from Gazprom in March to 4.44 bln cubic meters — customs
In March, Germany increased Gazprom's gas supplies by 66.3% compared to March 2020, to 4.44 bln cubic meters
Merkel plans to get some sleep and take a walk outdoors after resigning
Germany will hold the next parliamentary elections on September 26, 2021 without the participation of incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel
Blinken says his visit to Kiev was productive
The United States is resolute in the face of Russian aggression and in our support for the reform work needed to ensure a sovereign, democratic, and prosperous future for Ukraine, he stressed
Putin, Erdogan believe Covid measures taken by Turkey to improve conditions for tourists
The presidents discussed potential production of Russia’s Sputnik V at Turkish enterprises and the supplies of that vaccine to Turkey starting in May
US, Germany having no single assessment for Nord Stream 2, Merkel says
The chancellor said the sides are pursuing common policy in respect of Ukraine
Lavrov castigates EU statements on Russia’s retaliatory moves
The top diplomat noted that the EU’s threats to slap more sanctions on Russia showed that it was confident that its actions would go unpunished
Regulator considers continuation of Nord Stream 2 construction in German waters possible
A permanent permit was given back in 2018 for the construction of Nord Stream 2 from the end of May to the end of September, BSH specified
Press review: G7 embarks on infowar with Moscow and Serbia says no to Russia sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 4th
Russian fighter scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Chukchi Sea - defense ministry
The Russian border was not violated
Night rehearsal of Victory Day parade held on Red Square
Overall, more than 12,000 servicemen will participate
Press review: Why Blinken is visiting Kiev and G7 backs out of showdown with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 6th
G7 to continue working with Moscow to settle regional crises — statement
Top diplomats of the G7 countries vowed to continue bolstering collective capabilities to address and deter Russian behaviour that is threatening the rules-based international order
Kremlin laughs off US claims of global leadership as leftover from past eras
The spokesman was asked how it would be better to deal with the US, which is weakening but still acts as an aggressive country
Biden says he hopes to meet with Putin in Europe in June
"That is my hope and expectation. We're working on it," Biden said, without giving any details
Czech prime minister urges de-escalation of tensions in relations with Russia
The prime minister assured the parliamentarians that the reaction of Czech authorities to the incident at warehouses in the Czech settlement of Vrbetice, in which Prague suspects Russian secret services, was correct
Russia didn’t submit application to send observers to Steadfast Defender 21 drills - NATO
Military exercises will involve up to 9,000 servicemen
Moscow vows to retaliate against West’s sanctions aimed at Russian politicians, companies
The Russian top diplomat lambasted the practice of employing unilateral restrictions "in bypassing the UN Security Council"
Israeli helicopters deliver airstrike on Hezbollah positions in Syria’s al-Quneitra - TV
No details about casualties were given
One-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light registered in Russia
The efficacy of the one-component Sputnik Light vaccine was 79.4% starting from the 28th day after immunization
Russian government approves proposal to denounce Open Skies Treaty
The proposal will be submitted to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for introducing it into the parliament's lower house
Russian presidential aviation group to get new domestic aircraft
The program of the delivery of new aircraft to the presidential aviation group has been shaped for the period until 2030
Bolsonaro says Russia is interesting for Brazil and they are alike with Putin
He once again thanked Putin for the release of Robson Oliveira
Minsk will retaliate if Europe imposes more sanctions — Lukashenko
Following the presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020, the EU adopted three packages of sanctions against several Belarusian companies and nationals who Brussels deems involved in the alleged falsification of election results
Russian embassy once again warns US that its forces are present in Syria illegitimately
The US does not have any right to criticize legitimate actions of the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian embassy said
Intensified movement of US military cargo in Syria causes concern - Reconciliation Center
According to the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation, Syria is capable of dealing independently with terrorist cells on its territory
Russia’s latest MiG-35 multirole fighter at final stage of trials, says defense contractor
The MiG official was interviewed by TASS on the occasion of the anniversary of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic group
Kazan submarine can be delivered to Russian Navy on May 7 - source
The submarine completed a verification sortie in late April, he added
Summoning of Russian Ambassador by Paris is part of coordinated move by EU, embassy says
The "anti-Russian hysteria" in Brussels and a number of other European capitals isn’t helping an already complex situation in the relations of Russia and the European Union, the Russian diplomatic agency in Paris emphasized
Ukraine burrows 400 kilometers of anti-tank trenches on border with Russia
The fortification work was nearing completion in the Kharkov Region and was well underway in the Chernigov Region, Sergey Deineko, who heads the state border guard service, said
G7 call for new elections in Belarus ‘set of hackneyed cliches’, Minsk says
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that the elections in his country took place under international observation
Press review: What’s next for Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Poland eyes regional leadership
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 5th
‘Strange choice’: Sputnik V developer casts doubt on World Vaccine Congress' Moderna pick
The short list of nominees also included Sputnik V developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the drug produced by AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish company, jointly with the University of Oxford
