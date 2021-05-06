Certification of EpiVacCorona in Venezuela is expected soon, Russian Ambassador says

"This issue is currently at a stage of development. During a visit to Caracas of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov on March 30, the Venezuelan side received 500 double doses of the Russian innovative anti-coronavirus EpiVacCorona preparation developed by Russia’s Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology. Currently the Venezuelan side is familiarizing itself with the results of clinical trials and conducting its own research," the diplomat said. "We hope that in the near future this vaccine will be certified here just as it happened earlier with Sputnik V which enjoys great popularity here," he added.

Speaking about purchases of the jab, the ambassador noted that as soon as it is certified "all necessary opportunities will become open. A prospective manufacturer of EpiVacCorona, Russia’s Geropharm company which is well-known to Venezuelans for its supplies of high-quality domestic insulin, is in close working contact with relevant Venezuelan agencies responsible for inoculation of residents," the diplomat explained. "For our part, we are providing the utmost assistance to this project," he added.

Impeccable reputation

The Russian ambassador to Venezuela, who became the first volunteer to participate in trials of EpiVacCorona in this Latin American country, emphasized that the reliability and efficacy of the Russian vaccines in Venezuela have an impeccable reputation. "It is not by accident that Venezuela became the first country in the Western hemisphere to recognize Sputnik V. We are confident that soon it will be joined by EpiVacCorona," the ambassador noted.

"Our Venezuelan partners particularly value Russia’s brotherly support which, as opposed to a number of countries, generously shares its achievements in the medical sphere with all countries that need it. For us, it is also an opportunity to promote bilateral cooperation in the area of modern technologies at a new level," the diplomat concluded.