Deputy PM says roughly 13.4 mln people took first coronavirus vaccine dose

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Almost 13.4 million people have already taken the first coronavirus vaccine dose, while about 9.4 million have taken the second one, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said during a video conference with President Putin Thursday.

"As of today, 13.4 million people were vaccinated with the first component, and 9.4 million people were vaccinated with the second one, that is, [they were immunized] in full," she noted.

Golikova pointed out that the vaccination rate has declined somewhat with the onset of the May holidays, adding that North Ossetia, the Primorsky Region, Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria and Dagestan had the lowest vaccination rates these days.