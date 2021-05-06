Sputnik Light vaccine can be used for people aged 18-60, Russian Deputy PM says

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine can be used to inoculate people aged between 18 and 60, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday.

"The vaccine, as soon as it is authorized, will be used for citizens aged from 18 to 60 years. It will enter civil circulation as soon as the procedures for registering the prices and the corresponding approvals by federal authorities are completed," she said at a videoconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Golikova, Sputnik Light has been created so that it can be used by COVID-19 survivors as well as those who have low levels of antibodies.

"At any rate, today, the developers say that this can be used effectively. Of course, additional observations will be carried out, but, nevertheless, our colleagues confirm that," Golikova added.

The registration of the Sputnik Light one-shot vaccine in Russia was announced on May 6. It is the first component of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), its efficacy is 79.4% (28 days after inoculation). Sputnik Light is also effective against all new coronavirus strains.