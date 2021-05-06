Russia ready to support patent protection lift from COVID-19 vaccines in the world — Putin

SOCHI, May 6. / TASS /. Russia is ready to support the idea of removing patent protection from coronavirus vaccines so that they can be used around the world, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting via video link with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Thursday.

President Putin called the ideas voiced in Europe to "remove patent protection altogether" from COVID-19 vaccines as noteworthy, stressing that this falls in line with WTO rules for these measures during emergencies. President Putin instructed Golikova, together with her colleagues, to work out this issue. "Of course, Russia would support this approach, bearing in mind that in modern conditions, we should think not about how to extract maximum profit, but about ensuring the safety of people," said he, adding, that "safety can only be ensured if vaccines are used in the vast majority of countries in the world."

President Putin stressed that in this case, in the broadest sense of the word, general immunity will be developed. "This applies to everyone, including our country," he said.

President Putin noted that Russia is the only country in the world that transfers technology for the production of its vaccines to other countries. "This practice is already being implemented, it is already in progress, in some countries the production of our vaccine has already been organized with the transfer of technology," Putin emphasized.