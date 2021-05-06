Nintendo reaches record profits in 2020 amid strong Switch sales

TOKYO, May 6. /TASS/. The operating profit of Japanese company Nintendo in the 2020 financial year (ended March 31, 2021) reached a record high of 640.63 bln yen (around $6.1 bln at the current exchange rate), according to the company’s press release published on Thursday.

It was noted that over the past year, the company's operating profit increased by 81.8%. The company's net profit in the past fiscal year grew by 85.7% to 480.48 bln yen (around $4.6 bln). The growing profits were driven by strong sales of the company's flagship console, Switch.

To date, 84.59 mln Nintendo Switch consoles have been sold worldwide, which can be used both as a home console and as a portable console. The franchises such as Super Mario Bros., Pokemon, and The Legend of Zelda remain the Japanese company's calling cards. Meanwhile, Animal Crossing became one of the more recent best-selling games for Switch - released on March 20, 2020, it has already sold over 31.18 mln copies.