First batch of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives in Guatemala

MEXICO CITY, May 6. /TASS/. Guatemala has received the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Guatemalan foreign ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

"Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo, along with Health Minister Amelia Flores, Finance Minister Alvaro Ricci and representatives of the Russian embassy welcomed the first batch of the purchased Sputnik V vaccine that arrived in Guatemala," it noted.

According to official statistics, as many as 231,289 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Guatemala. Some 209,000 patients have recovered and 7,642 have died.