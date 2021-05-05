Pandemic substantially changes work of Russian presidential aviation group

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has caused substantial adjustments to the work of the Rossiya special aviation group responsible for transporting the country’s top leadership, Rossiya Head Konstantin Tereshchenko told TASS on Wednesday.

The Rossiya special-designated aviation group is celebrating its 65th anniversary on May 5. However, no festivities are envisaged as the constantly operating airline has neither days-off nor holidays in its schedule, he said.

"All the members of the crews, the technical staff and even drivers now have to undergo mandatory observation. This means that they must go on a strict 14-day lockdown with continual tests for Covid. ‘Clean’ people are available to work in the next two weeks," he said.

As many as 300 staffers of the Rossiya aviation group are constantly under observation, which makes up about a seventh of the current work roster, he said.

Tereshchenko who has worked for over 30 years in the Rossiya special aviation group, including 17 years as a presidential airliner pilot, believes that such forced measures are justified. "The entire work of the special aviation group is governed by the main rule: to provide for our passengers’ flight safety," he explained.

Crew for the president

The same rule is used to select personnel for the aviation group, he said.

"Naturally, enhanced requirements are set. A new pilot must have a flight record of no less than three thousand hours, with at least half of them as an airliner captain. It is only in this case that we look at a candidate who has to pass tests, including the command of the English language, and a credentials commission is convened and a job interview is held," the aviation group head said.

"The specifics of our work is that you must be constantly on standby for a flight, waiting for passengers. After the wait is over, the task is to perform a flight at the highest safety level," Tereshchenko said.

"Sometimes, the waiting time is considerably longer than the flight duration. That is why, the main task is to keep yourself ready for fulfilling any task that can be assigned," he stressed.

Professionalism and skills are also a top priority in hiring air stewards, Tereshchenko said.

"No special requirements for the individuals’ appearance are set in our group. Yes, the uniform is very beautiful but the work is extremely difficult," he said.

The head of the Rossiya special aviation group explained that normally air stewards have the permission to make flights aboard no more than five types of airliners. The air stewards of the special aviation group are authorized for flights aboard 11 types of passenger planes, he said.

"All these types of airlines have different emergency rescue equipment while an air steward is required not only for serving lunch but also for ensuring safety in case of emergencies," Tereshchenko explained.

Politesse is a major skill, which the aviation group’s crewmembers should display, he said, adding that the personnel knew all the passengers’ habits and preferences from memory.

Airliner No. 1

The Rossiya special aviation group head also explained why the president’s airliner was called the main plane. "This is because there is the main airliner and the backup plane. It follows the main airliner with an interval of 15-20 minutes. If a fault is found and the main airliner makes a landing, the backup plane must take the passengers on board and continue the flight," Tereshchenko said.

However, the rule of the third airliner has been in effect since 1977, he said. "This rule emerged when US President Richard Nixon flew to Moscow and [then-Soviet leader] Leonid Brezhnev decided to make a ride for him aboard our Il-62 plane. They boarded the airliner but the engine did not start. They boarded another plane but it also broke down. After that, three planes were on alert: the main and backup airliners and the reserve plane for the backup aircraft because two planes must be available for a trip by the head of state," Tereshchenko said.

On the president’s assignment

No tickets are sold for a flight aboard a Rossiya airliner and all the flights are performed without a fixed schedule. The airliners carry out flights to places whenever it is necessary for the country’s leadership. The Rossiya special aviation group is assigned the task of transporting both top officials and the delegations that accompany them, Tereshchenko said.

"An airliner from the special aviation group can be provided only on the president’s personal permission. But we will fulfill all the assigned tasks. As the latest example, we brought our diplomats back from the Czech Republic," the Rossiya head said.

There is little time for getting ready for a flight and fulfilling the assigned task. Urgent and complex approvals via the Russian Foreign Ministry channels for obtaining permission for flights over the territories of the countries along the flight route remain behind the scene, Tereshchenko said.

The Rossiya special aviation group also fulfills other important tasks, he said. Tereshchenko recalled that in the 1990s he had worked in the skies over Syria when the leadership of that country requested assistance in "organizing" rain. "For three months, we worked aboard an Il-18 plane, catching clouds, breaking into them and launching projectiles with silver iodide," he said.

The Rossiya special aviation group head said he could not recall every flight in his career. "There have always been a lot of interesting things. Every flight is different. Not a single flight resembles another. The same is true about landings. It is impossible always to land a plane in the same manner," he explained.

"Flights with unexpected situations are called incidents. Anything can happen. There are instances linked to the human factor and cases with equipment failure. Each instance is investigated, a comprehensive report is written and the flight is analyzed to make sure that it never happens again," the aviation group head said.

Main passenger

The Rossiya special aviation group head said he remembers all his passengers - including presidents and prime ministers. He recalled that from 2000 to 2017 he was a pilot for the incumbent head of the Russian state Vladimir Putin.

"It is very comfortable to fly with the president. He always responds to any situation calmly. He always reacts calmly and purposefully. There are no heightened requirements. He may only inquire about something," Tereshchenko said, speaking about his main passenger.

The head of the Rossiya special aviation group recalled that "when the president makes a flight while on a visit or a working trip, he undertakes a lot of preparation and studies materials aboard the airliner. Work is always on, although he is not a robot, of course, and takes some rest but he frequently uses flights for work," Tereshchenko said.

The Russian presidential Il-96 airliners currently in operation are outfitted with every piece of equipment that could be required, he said. "There is room for a rest. There is a place for work and a place for holding conferences. A hall with a large table makes up the conference hall and, what’s more, is provided with all communications. The president can make a call to any place at any time," he said.

The head of the Rossiya special aviation group does not rule out that eventually all those who wish so will be able to get acquainted with what is inside a presidential airliner decommissioned after the expiry of its service life or at least with some of its parts. Today the first Il-96-012 airliner of the late Russian President Boris Yeltsin is anchored at the edge of the aviation group’s parking area at Vnukovo airport. However, there have been no requests from museums yet, Tereshchenko said.