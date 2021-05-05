{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Pandemic substantially changes work of Russian presidential aviation group

As many as 300 staffers of the Rossiya aviation group are constantly under observation, which makes up about a seventh of the current work roster, according to the group's head

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has caused substantial adjustments to the work of the Rossiya special aviation group responsible for transporting the country’s top leadership, Rossiya Head Konstantin Tereshchenko told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Russian presidential aviation group to get new domestic aircraft

The Rossiya special-designated aviation group is celebrating its 65th anniversary on May 5. However, no festivities are envisaged as the constantly operating airline has neither days-off nor holidays in its schedule, he said.

"All the members of the crews, the technical staff and even drivers now have to undergo mandatory observation. This means that they must go on a strict 14-day lockdown with continual tests for Covid. ‘Clean’ people are available to work in the next two weeks," he said.

As many as 300 staffers of the Rossiya aviation group are constantly under observation, which makes up about a seventh of the current work roster, he said.

Tereshchenko who has worked for over 30 years in the Rossiya special aviation group, including 17 years as a presidential airliner pilot, believes that such forced measures are justified. "The entire work of the special aviation group is governed by the main rule: to provide for our passengers’ flight safety," he explained.

Crew for the president

The same rule is used to select personnel for the aviation group, he said.

"Naturally, enhanced requirements are set. A new pilot must have a flight record of no less than three thousand hours, with at least half of them as an airliner captain. It is only in this case that we look at a candidate who has to pass tests, including the command of the English language, and a credentials commission is convened and a job interview is held," the aviation group head said.

"The specifics of our work is that you must be constantly on standby for a flight, waiting for passengers. After the wait is over, the task is to perform a flight at the highest safety level," Tereshchenko said.

"Sometimes, the waiting time is considerably longer than the flight duration. That is why, the main task is to keep yourself ready for fulfilling any task that can be assigned," he stressed.

Professionalism and skills are also a top priority in hiring air stewards, Tereshchenko said.

"No special requirements for the individuals’ appearance are set in our group. Yes, the uniform is very beautiful but the work is extremely difficult," he said.

The head of the Rossiya special aviation group explained that normally air stewards have the permission to make flights aboard no more than five types of airliners. The air stewards of the special aviation group are authorized for flights aboard 11 types of passenger planes, he said.

"All these types of airlines have different emergency rescue equipment while an air steward is required not only for serving lunch but also for ensuring safety in case of emergencies," Tereshchenko explained.

Politesse is a major skill, which the aviation group’s crewmembers should display, he said, adding that the personnel knew all the passengers’ habits and preferences from memory.

Airliner No. 1

The Rossiya special aviation group head also explained why the president’s airliner was called the main plane. "This is because there is the main airliner and the backup plane. It follows the main airliner with an interval of 15-20 minutes. If a fault is found and the main airliner makes a landing, the backup plane must take the passengers on board and continue the flight," Tereshchenko said.

However, the rule of the third airliner has been in effect since 1977, he said. "This rule emerged when US President Richard Nixon flew to Moscow and [then-Soviet leader] Leonid Brezhnev decided to make a ride for him aboard our Il-62 plane. They boarded the airliner but the engine did not start. They boarded another plane but it also broke down. After that, three planes were on alert: the main and backup airliners and the reserve plane for the backup aircraft because two planes must be available for a trip by the head of state," Tereshchenko said.

On the president’s assignment

No tickets are sold for a flight aboard a Rossiya airliner and all the flights are performed without a fixed schedule. The airliners carry out flights to places whenever it is necessary for the country’s leadership. The Rossiya special aviation group is assigned the task of transporting both top officials and the delegations that accompany them, Tereshchenko said.

"An airliner from the special aviation group can be provided only on the president’s personal permission. But we will fulfill all the assigned tasks. As the latest example, we brought our diplomats back from the Czech Republic," the Rossiya head said.

There is little time for getting ready for a flight and fulfilling the assigned task. Urgent and complex approvals via the Russian Foreign Ministry channels for obtaining permission for flights over the territories of the countries along the flight route remain behind the scene, Tereshchenko said.

The Rossiya special aviation group also fulfills other important tasks, he said. Tereshchenko recalled that in the 1990s he had worked in the skies over Syria when the leadership of that country requested assistance in "organizing" rain. "For three months, we worked aboard an Il-18 plane, catching clouds, breaking into them and launching projectiles with silver iodide," he said.

The Rossiya special aviation group head said he could not recall every flight in his career. "There have always been a lot of interesting things. Every flight is different. Not a single flight resembles another. The same is true about landings. It is impossible always to land a plane in the same manner," he explained.

"Flights with unexpected situations are called incidents. Anything can happen. There are instances linked to the human factor and cases with equipment failure. Each instance is investigated, a comprehensive report is written and the flight is analyzed to make sure that it never happens again," the aviation group head said.

Main passenger

The Rossiya special aviation group head said he remembers all his passengers - including presidents and prime ministers. He recalled that from 2000 to 2017 he was a pilot for the incumbent head of the Russian state Vladimir Putin.

"It is very comfortable to fly with the president. He always responds to any situation calmly. He always reacts calmly and purposefully. There are no heightened requirements. He may only inquire about something," Tereshchenko said, speaking about his main passenger.

The head of the Rossiya special aviation group recalled that "when the president makes a flight while on a visit or a working trip, he undertakes a lot of preparation and studies materials aboard the airliner. Work is always on, although he is not a robot, of course, and takes some rest but he frequently uses flights for work," Tereshchenko said.

The Russian presidential Il-96 airliners currently in operation are outfitted with every piece of equipment that could be required, he said. "There is room for a rest. There is a place for work and a place for holding conferences. A hall with a large table makes up the conference hall and, what’s more, is provided with all communications. The president can make a call to any place at any time," he said.

The head of the Rossiya special aviation group does not rule out that eventually all those who wish so will be able to get acquainted with what is inside a presidential airliner decommissioned after the expiry of its service life or at least with some of its parts. Today the first Il-96-012 airliner of the late Russian President Boris Yeltsin is anchored at the edge of the aviation group’s parking area at Vnukovo airport. However, there have been no requests from museums yet, Tereshchenko said.

ARCTIC TODAY
Yakutia insists support for nomadic education becomes part of state program
Currently there is a lack of organizational and financial mechanisms for the system of nomadic education, the official stated
Read more
Turkish forces and Syrian opposition attack villages in Aleppo — agency
According to SANA, several missiles and artillery shells were used in the attacks
Read more
‘Whose lab? America's’: Speaker says coronavirus might have escaped from US facility
He did not rule out that work was being conducted to model the virus "and it is being done by the United States"
Read more
Bundestag considers failure to implement Nord Stream 2 over ecologists’ claim unrealistic
The consideration of the claim may slow down the pace of construction, the head of the German Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy said
Read more
Regulator considers continuation of Nord Stream 2 construction in German waters possible
A permanent permit was given back in 2018 for the construction of Nord Stream 2 from the end of May to the end of September, BSH specified
Read more
US sanctions do not affect Russian oil supplies to Belarusian refineries, says PM
Earlier reports said that the US restored sanctions against nine Belarusian state enterprises over the alleged violation of human rights in the republic
Read more
Blinken to call for Nord Stream 2 project closure at meeting with German counterpart
Washington openly opposes the Nord Stream 2 construction
Read more
Biden says he hopes to meet with Putin in Europe in June
"That is my hope and expectation. We're working on it," Biden said, without giving any details
Read more
First regiment set of S-400 air defense systems to arrive in India by year-end
New Delhi announced its intention to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defense systems back in 2015
Read more
US Secretary of State again focuses on situation regarding Radio Liberty in Russia
The pandemic has provided a pretext "for repressive governments to intensify pressure on independent media", Antony Blinken said
Read more
US to unfreeze $7 bln worth of Iranian assets within deal with Tehran, says TV channel
Washington and Tehran also plan to exchange detained persons and free four people from each side
Read more
Russian envoy explains Moscow’s retaliation against Brussels sanctions
The importance was stressed of diplomatic actions to straighten out the current unhealthy situation in the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels
Read more
Kremlin laughs off US claims of global leadership as leftover from past eras
The spokesman was asked how it would be better to deal with the US, which is weakening but still acts as an aggressive country
Read more
Clashes between Turkish troops, Kurdish fighters reported in northern Iraq — TV
According to the Yeni Safak newspaper, the operation involves Turkey’s air power, artillery and special operations forces
Read more
Armenian Prosecutor-General’s Office opens case over president’s double citizenship
Before 2018, Sarkisyan was Armenia’s ambassador to Britain
Read more
Lukashenko strips over 80 former military and law enforcement personnel of ranks
They are accused of instigating protest sentiments in society amid the aggravation of the social and political situation in the country
Read more
Ukraine burrows 400 kilometers of anti-tank trenches on border with Russia
The fortification work was nearing completion in the Kharkov Region and was well underway in the Chernigov Region, Sergey Deineko, who heads the state border guard service, said
Read more
Moscow’s envoy to EU summoned over Russian countermeasures
According to the Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU Peter Stano, Brussels views the Russian sanctions against EU officials as lacking "any legal justification"
Read more
Kazan submarine can be delivered to Russian Navy on May 7 - source
The submarine completed a verification sortie in late April, he added
Read more
Germany’s CDU leader warns against curtailing dialogue with Russia, China
Armin Laschet has come out in favor of a multi-vector policy
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 situation remains tense, health minister says
More than 300,000 patients remain under supervision, Murashko said
Read more
European Parliament president hopes Russia will lift sanctions against him
According to David Sassoli, his ban "is not personal but affects the head of parliament to punish the whole institution"
Read more
Belarus eyes construction of terminals in Russian ports - PM
Discipline working groups are considering these issues now, the Prime Minister of the country Roman Golovchenko said
Read more
Bill and Melinda Gates split up after almost 30 years of marriage
Microsoft founder and his wife added that they will continue their work together at the Gates Foundation
Read more
Russia to hold three test launches of its newest Sarmat ICBM this year — source
One of those missiles will probably be fired at its maximum range
Read more
Ukrainian national sentenced to 3-year jail term for attempting to smuggle MiG-29 spares
He has been remanded in custody since late 2019
Read more
Russia records 8,489 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours
There are currently 270,257 active COVID-19 cases in Russia
Read more
Putin attends Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
The solemn Easter divine service is led by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
Read more
Twitter, Google, Facebook facing new fines for refusing to remove banned content
In early April, the magistrate court department No. 422 of Moscow’s Tagansky District Court handed Twitter a total of 8.9 mln rubles in fines ($116,778) on three administrative protocols from the regulator for refusing to delete tweets urging minors to join an unauthorized and illegitimate eventsoci
Read more
Nearly 530,000 Donbass citizens receive Russian citizenship in simplified procedure
According to the Interior Ministry, the applications by 2,000 citizens of the DPR and LPR were rejected
Read more
EU’s Borrell raises JCPOA issue during G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in London
EU High Representative also noted that the meeting started with an "important discussion" on Iran and North Korea
Read more
Rosatom may potentially have opportunity to bid in NPP tender - Czech regulator
On April 18, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis spoke in favor of barring Rosatom from taking part in the tender for the construction of a new power unit at the Dukovany NPP following clarification on the circumstances surrounding the Vrbetice ammunition blast of 2014
Read more
Russia compiling list of unfriendly countries — Lavrov
The states on the list will be prohibited from hiring Russian citizens to work in their diplomatic missions, according to the top diplomat
Read more
Blinken emphasizes solidarity with Prague over Russia situation in call with Czech PM
The State Department added that the Czech government’s decisions to exclude Rosatom from the Dukovany nuclear tender and dramatically reduce the Russian intelligence presence in Prague have increased the security of the Czech Republic and the NATO Alliance
Read more
Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter
The Russian leader noted "fruitful and highly sought activity of the Russian Orthodox Church, other Christian confessions, aimed at maintaining civil peace and harmony in the country, developing interreligious and interethnic dialogue"
Read more
WHO approves emergency use of anti-coronavirus vaccine by Moderna
The jab became the fifth vaccine to receive emergency validation from WHO
Read more
Brazil’s Foreign, Health Ministries advocate further dialogue on Sputnik V approval
The Brazilian agencies are "ready to for further dialogue, with respect to Anvisa’s independence and autonomy, so that the Sputnik V could, once approved in Brazil, reinforce the national COVID-19 immunization program"
Read more
Belarus does not want to postpone coordination of integration cards - PM
This can happen in a month or in two months, Prime Minister of the country Roman Golovchenko said
Read more
Armenian parliament votes down Pashinyan as new PM
One lawmaker voted to elect Pashinyan, three opposed and 75 abstained
Read more
Ukraine gets no promised COVID-19 vaccines from EU yet - President Zelensky
This is very unfair, he said
Read more
US top diplomat urges to make Russia honor its international commitments
Russia has repeatedly expressed its commitment to the 2015 Minsk agreements, saying that they remain the only available option for peaceful settlement of the internal conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Bolsonaro appreciates Putin for release of Oliveira
Robson Oliveira was arrested in 2019 during an attempt to bring to Russia methadone hydrochloride, a pharmaceutical prohibited in the country
Read more
Blinken says US ‘very carefully’ tracking Russia’s troop pullback from Ukrainian border
Top US diplomat said earlier, "there are more forces amassed on the border with Ukraine than any time since 2014"
Read more
Russia sees risk of disconnection from SWIFT as hypothetical for now - Foreign Ministry
Cooperation is afoot between Russia’s payment system MIR and foreign analogues
Read more
Russian presidential aviation group to get new domestic aircraft
The program of the delivery of new aircraft to the presidential aviation group has been shaped for the period until 2030
Read more
Russia’s actions in northeast Syria pose no threat to US military — Pentagon report
According to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Russian side is attempting to compel the United States leave the northeastern part of Syria
Read more
Diplomat: Over 25,000 compatriots returned to Russia last year via resettlement program
The decline in the number of those resettled is attributed to the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the official
Read more
US sees Ukraine as citadel of confrontation on border with Russia — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk believes that this is the real condition on which the United States provides support to Kiev, while conflict settlement in the east of Ukraine is missing from Washington’s list of priorities
Read more
Summoning of Russian Ambassador by Paris is part of coordinated move by EU, embassy says
The "anti-Russian hysteria" in Brussels and a number of other European capitals isn’t helping an already complex situation in the relations of Russia and the European Union, the Russian diplomatic agency in Paris emphasized
Read more
Press review: G7 embarks on infowar with Moscow and Serbia says no to Russia sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 4th
Read more
Press review: What sparked the Tajik-Kyrgyz conflict and China beating India in S. Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 30
Read more