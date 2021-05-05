Moscow confirms over 2,400 COVID-19 cases in the past day

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Moscow confirmed 2,432 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally in the capital to 1,105,835, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.
The growth rate reached 0.22% over the past day, according to the crisis center. A day earlier some 2,050 coronavirus cases were recorded.
Over the past day Moscow registered 56 COVID-19 deaths, and the total death toll hit 18,603, according to the crisis center.
Some 1,785 patients recovered in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries has reached 999,742. Currently, some 87,490 patients are undergoing treatment in the capital.