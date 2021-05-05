Russia reports nearly 8,000 daily COVID-19 cases

The growth rate in relative terms reached 0.16%.The lowest growth rates were recorded over the past day in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Altai Republic and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%) and the Tuva Republic (0.03%).

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 7,975 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,847,489, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

In particular, over the past day 2,432 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 711 in St. Petersburg, 601 in the Moscow Region, 209 in the Rostov Region, 146 in the Voronezh Region and 128 in the Irkutsk Region.

The country recorded 360 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 337 the day before. The total death toll has risen to 111,895. According to data from the crisis center, 2.31% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia has documented 7,506 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery count to 4,464,550. The share of those recovered stands at 92.1% of the total case count.

Currently, 271,044 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.