Moscow records another 61 coronavirus deaths, the highest number since February 13

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 61 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest number since February 13, according to data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center. The total death toll has reached 18,547.

Russia records 7,770 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number since Sep 26

Moscow’s coronavirus cases rose by 2,050 to 1,103,403 in the past day and the number of recoveries increased by 1,584 to 997,957.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.19%. As many as 2,635 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the city on Monday.

There are currently 86,899 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.