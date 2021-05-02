Coronavirus becomes one of causes of 2,898 deaths in Moscow in March, say authorities

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The coronavirus infection became the main or associated cause of 2,898 deaths in Moscow in March, according to a statement released on the website of the city’s healthcare department on Sunday.

"In March, 13,061 deaths were registered in Moscow. The increase in the death rate compared with last March totaled 2,888 cases. COVID-19 was reported as the main or associated cause of death in 2,898 cases in March," the statement said.

In March 215 less cases of coronavirus-related deaths were registered than in February.

"As many as 2,231 people died from COVID as the main cause of death in March," according to the statement.