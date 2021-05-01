First batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Azerbaijan on May 2

BAKU, May 1. /TASS/. Azerbaijan will receive the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on May 2, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

"The Sputnik V vaccine purchased in Russia will be delivered to Azerbaijan on May 2," the ministry said in a statement.

Vaccination in Azerbaijan began on January 18. So far, Chinese drug CoronaVac from Chinese company Sinovac Biotech is used for vaccination. Azerbaijan has signed a contract for the purchase of a total of 9 mln doses of this vaccine. Delivery of 4 mln of the total number is carried out from Turkey.

Vaccination with the drug Vaxzevria (the new name of the drug from AstraZeneca) will also begin on May 3. Initially, this vaccine will be administered to persons aged 60 and older

According to the operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, more than 1.5 mln, or 15% of the country’s residents, have already been vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 320,322 coronavirus cases have been identified in Azerbaijan, 291,564 people have recovered, and 4,538 patients have died.