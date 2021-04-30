Over 350 cases of Covid-19 British strain confirmed in Russia

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. More than 350 cases of the coronavirus British strain and around 20 cases of the South African strain have been confirmed in Russia, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Friday.

"We do have imported cases. We have detected more than 350 cases of the British strain and about 20 cases of the South African strain," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Popova, these cases have no serious impacts on the epidemiological situation. "It only proves that the measures we are using today - face masks, social distancing, restrictions - are working," she stressed.