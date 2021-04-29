Russia expects rise in COVID-19 infection rate in the fall - official

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia expects a seasonal rise in respiratory infections, namely COVID-19, in the fall, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova informed on Thursday.

"By the fall, we have reason to expect a certain dynamic of a seasonal rise in the infection rate of all viral respiratory infections, and it is likely that the novel coronavirus disease, a dangerous disease, will be among them," she said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Popova is convinced that COVID-19 vaccination is the only way to protect the people’s health. The official added that she and all adult members of her family have been vaccinated against COVID-19.