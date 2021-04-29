Slovakia publishes contract on purchase of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

PRAGUE, April 29. /TASS/. Slovakia has published a contract on Thursday on the purchase of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The country received the first batch of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine on March 1. The document is published on the website of the Slovakian Health Ministry on the request of the republic’s President Zuzana Caputova.

The developers of the Russian vaccine informed Slovakia on April 24 that they do not mind the republic publishing the contract on the purchase of Sputnik V. Bratislava was also offered to publish the contract with the US company Pfizer.

Russia also reminded that Gergely Gulyas, Minister of the Hungarian Prime Minister Office, informed that Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine had been recognized as the most efficient vaccine among those used in Hungary.

Besides, vaccine developers compared the situation in Slovakia to that of Brazil, where the US actively opposed the promotion of the Russian vaccine. A report of the United States Department of Health and Human Services for 2020 admitted that the US had attempted to convince Brazil to reconsider the purchase of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier, Slovakian Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said that the republic would publish the contract on the purchase of the Russian vaccine if Russia does not object to it.