Coronavirus situation in Moscow remains tense, sanitary watchdog warns

MOSCOW, April 29./TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow is seen as tense, Moscow’s office of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on its website on Thursday.
"The epidemiological situation regarding the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow is characterized as tense, the incidence rate is above the average figures across Russia," it reported.
In view of upcoming holidays and numerous days off in May, the sanitary watchdog warned Moscow residents about persisting high risks of getting infected.
Moscow is the hardest hit among the Russian regions. Overall, the capital city reports 1,090,149 coronavirus cases, including 3,215 recorded in the past day. As many as 989,411 patients have recovered, and 18,258 people have died.