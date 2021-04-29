One in ten Russians already took Covid vaccine, poll says

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. One in ten adult Russians have already taken the coronavirus vaccine, says a Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), obtained by TASS.

According to the poll data, 11% of respondents have already taken a Russian Covid vaccine. Meanwhile, 46% are definitely or "rather" ready to take a vaccine shot, while 39% are not.

About 70% of respondents believe that vaccination will stop the coronavirus spread, while 20% do not.

"There are no widespread doubts in the society that mass vaccination is productive for fighting the pandemic. There are also no major doubts that vaccination is necessary. But there is a major share of people who are afraid. The key question is: what fuels these fears? The informational campaign, the fight against fears must be intensified," says VCIOM Director for Government Relationship Kirill Rodin.