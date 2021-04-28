Local human rights commissioner says Navalny’s rights aren’t violated in prison

VLADIMIR, April 28. /TASS/. The rights of blogger Alexey Navalny, who is serving a sentence at a penal colony in Russia’s Vladimir Region, have not been violated, the region’s human rights commissioner Lyudmila Romanova said during a session of the regional parliament on Wednesday.

"I am monitoring what is happening with our convict, who is under scrutiny of Russian and foreign media, on a daily basis. I made numerous requests to the Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate for the Vladimir Region, we are in close contact with the Russian human rights commissioner, we are exchanging information. As of today, I can say that the rights of Alexey Anatolyevich Navalny have not been violated," she said.