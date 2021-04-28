Local human rights commissioner says Navalny’s rights aren’t violated in prison

VLADIMIR, April 28. /TASS/. The rights of blogger Alexey Navalny, who is serving a sentence at a penal colony in Russia’s Vladimir Region, have not been violated, the region’s human rights commissioner Lyudmila Romanova said during a session of the regional parliament on Wednesday.
"I am monitoring what is happening with our convict, who is under scrutiny of Russian and foreign media, on a daily basis. I made numerous requests to the Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate for the Vladimir Region, we are in close contact with the Russian human rights commissioner, we are exchanging information. As of today, I can say that the rights of Alexey Anatolyevich Navalny have not been violated," she said.
Earlier, Navalny’s attorney filed three lawsuits against the administration of the Penal Colony Number 2 in Pokrov over the colony placing Navalny on preventive supervision as a flight risk, refusing to give him the Quran and cutting out newspaper articles. So far, there has been no progress on the lawsuit due to the lack of a power of attorney from Navalny.
Navalny, wanted for repeatedly violating his probation over his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on January 17, 2021. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court sentenced him to an actual prison term of 3.5 years. Navalny is serving out his jail sentence in Penal Colony Number 2 in the Vladimir Region.