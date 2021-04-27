Russia’s herd immunity to coronavirus may be attained by September, predicts deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Herd immunity in Russia to the coronavirus infection is estimated to be reached by September 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"The estimated date when Russia will reach its herd immunity level is September 2021. But the situation varies in different regions. Everything depends on the pace of vaccination," she explained.

Earlier, Golikova had said that herd immunity could be achieved by August 2021, or even earlier if vaccination efforts were intensive enough.

By now, more than seven million Russians have been inoculated with both doses of coronavirus vaccines, and nearly 4.8 million people have had the disease. However, around 69 million Russians, or some 60% of the population, need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reach the herd immunity level.