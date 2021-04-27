Russia offers condolences to Iraq after deadly hospital fire

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Moscow expressed deep condolences to Iraq after the deadly fire in Baghdad’s COVID-19 hospital and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We offer deep condolences to the leadership and people of our friend Iraq, we convey the words of sincere sympathy and support for the near and dear ones of those killed. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the statement reads.

The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area in the southeast of the Iraqi capital broke out following a blast at a storage room with oxygen cylinders. The room was located at the area housing intensive care unit for critically ill persons with breathing problems. The two-storey building’s interior was almost completely destroyed by fire. According to the Interior Ministry, 82 people were killed and 110 others were injured.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered on Sunday to sack the country’s health minister and Baghdad’s governor. An investigation is underway.