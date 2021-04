MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Rostec plans to register the developed vaccine against the coronavirus infection by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022, Sergei Chemezov, Chief Executive Officer of Russia's state corporation, told Sergey Brilev’s news show on Rossiya-1 on Saturday.

"Hopefully we will be able to register [the vaccine] at early as by the end of the year or probably at the beginning of next year," he said.