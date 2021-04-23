COVID-19 reduction rates slow down, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog says

"For a number of weeks, we have seen a slowdown [in COVID-19 incidence]. If in March it was down 13% per week, now it is less than one percent over the past three weeks. We are pretty much making no progress," she said.

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases have been declining slower across Russia over recent weeks than before, Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, said on Wednesday.

According to Popova, despite the fact that the disease reduction rates had come to a stop in some Russian regions, the situation could aggravate.

"We have boosted the work of epidemiologists in the [disease] clusters. To date, 930,000 individuals with [COVID-19] contact are. Those are the people who have been in contact with an infected person and who are put under medical supervision. That is a big number. On average, there are four [patients] with such contacts per one sick person, if we talk about the usual reference strain which we have been dealing with for over a year," the chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog said.

Earlier, she pointed out that in the last week of March and in the first two weeks of April, there was a drop in COVID-19 cases by no more than 1.5% from week to week. As of April 12, Russia recorded 45 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.