Putin’s 17th address, Prince Philip’s funeral, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Putin’s 17th address, Czech diplomatic spat, Prince Philip’s funeral
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Russian President Vladimir Putin seen after delivering his annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Moscow's Manezh, April 21© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Russian Navy Black Sea Fleet landing ships and military hardware are seen during an exercise by various branches of the Russian Armed Forces at the Opuk training ground, Crimea, April 22© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain, Cape Town, April 19© Reuters/Mike Hutchings
Queen Elizabeth II at the funeral of her husband, Duke Philip of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Windsor, April 17© Jonathan Brady — WPA Pool/Getty Images
Russian communist supporters hold their flags and portraits of Vladimir Lenin as they walk to visit the Mausoleum of the Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin to mark the 151st anniversary of his birth, Moscow, April 22© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
A view of the Chapel of St Boniface the Martyr in the flood-hit village of Spas-Kupalishche, Vladimir region, April 17© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Kazakh athletes practise before the start of Leg 3 of the FINA Artistic World Series at the Palace of Water Sport, Kazan, April 17© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat upper stage and 36 OneWeb internet communication satellites is installed on a launch pad of Vostochny Cosmodrome, Amur region, April 22© Roscosmos Press Office/TASS
Russian special government Ilyushin Il-96 plane leaves the Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague. According to the findings of the Czech security forces, there is reasonable suspicion that members of the Russian secret service GRU were involved in the explosion of the ammunition complex in Vrbetice in 2014, said Prime Minister Andrej Babis at a press conference on 17 April 2021. The Kremlin strongly disagrees with the conclusions of the Czech side, April 19© EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A utility worker washes a monument to Russian poet Vladimir Mayakovsky in Triumfalnaya Square, Moscow, April 17© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The Northern Lights seen over the Zapolyarnaya-2 mine of Vorkutaugol, Vorkuta, April 17© Alexei Reznichenko/TASS
