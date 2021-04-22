UAE freed Russians from mandatory 10-day quarantine after arrival in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are included in the list of countries whose residents are exempt from the mandatory 10-day quarantine after arriving in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, from April 25.

The updated list of countries was published on Thursday evening on the website of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, dedicated to tourism in the Emirati capital (Visit Abu Dhabi).

In total, the so-called green list includes more than 20 countries, in particular Australia, the UK, Israel, China, Portugal, Switzerland and Japan.

From April 25, in order to travel to Abu Dhabi, Russians will need a certificate of a negative PCR test for coronavirus, issued no earlier than 96 hours. The test will be repeated after arrival. The rules can be clarified with Etihad Airways, which operates direct flights from Russia to Abu Dhabi.

Air traffic between the UAE and Russia, suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, was resumed in September last year.

Russians who arrive in Dubai need a certificate of a negative PCR test for coronavirus, issued no earlier than 72 hours. The test is repeated after arrival.

On Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the UAE reached 504,872.Of this number 486,920 people recovered and 1,565 died. During the day, 2,081 new cases of infection were recorded, four deaths, 1,842 people recovered.

Due to the pandemic, the country still has restrictions that vary from emirate to emirate. in Dubai, the capacity limit for shopping centers, hotels, beaches and swimming pools has been reduced to 70%, and cinemas - to 50%. Restaurants and cafes must close no later than 01:00. Bars and pubs are closed (separate type of license).

In Abu Dhabi, the maximum permitted capacity for shopping centers has been reduced to 40%, and for restaurants, cafes, beaches and parks - up to 60%.

The wearing of medical masks in the UAE remains mandatory. The absence of a mask is punishable with a fine of 3,000 dirhams (about $794).