Complaints over Navalny in OPCW should be referred to Germany, France, Sweden, says envoy

THE HAGUE, April 20. /TASS/. Russia should not be facing any complaints over the situation involving blogger Alexei Navalny in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), they should be referred to other countries, such as Germany, France and Sweden, Russian envoy to the organization Alexander Shulgin told an OPCW member state conference Tuesday.
"The aforementioned countries violate provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention requiring states to provide legal assistance and settle all issues through dialogue and consultations," he noted.
Moreover, "in disregard of its obligations under the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, the German government is actively staving off the pre-investigation trial carried out in Russia on this incident, therefore preventing [Russian agencies] from ascertaining the truth in the framework of the Russian legislation," Shulgin emphasized. "The Russian side has not been able to obtain the important information requested by Russian law enforcement agencies from them for almost eight months," the diplomat stressed.