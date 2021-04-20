Complaints over Navalny in OPCW should be referred to Germany, France, Sweden, says envoy

THE HAGUE, April 20. /TASS/. Russia should not be facing any complaints over the situation involving blogger Alexei Navalny in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), they should be referred to other countries, such as Germany, France and Sweden, Russian envoy to the organization Alexander Shulgin told an OPCW member state conference Tuesday.

"The aforementioned countries violate provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention requiring states to provide legal assistance and settle all issues through dialogue and consultations," he noted.