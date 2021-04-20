Moscow reports 1,996 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 1,996 in the past twenty-four hours to 1,068,048, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

The coronavirus growth rate in the Russian capital equaled 0.19%. A day before, Moscow reported 2,279 new coronavirus infections.

Fifty-six patients died of the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities in the Russian capital to 17,754, the latest data show.

A total of 1,583 patients recovered from the novel coronavirus in Moscow in the past twenty-four hours, bringing total recoveries to 974,229. Currently, 76,065 people continue treatment for the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital.