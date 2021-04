Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 724,000 in past day

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia has registered 8,164 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,718,854 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.17%.