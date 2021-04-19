Navalny to be transferred to regional hospital for inmates, prison officials say

VLADIMIR, April 19. /TASS/. A board of physicians decided to transfer blogger Alexey Navalny to a regional hospital for prisoners in Vladimir, the Federal Penitentiary Service Vladimir Region Directorate announced Monday.

"A medical commission […] ruled to transfer Alexey Navalny to a regional hospital for prisoners, located at the Penal Colony number 3 in the Vladimir Region, which specializes in follow-up observations of similar patients," the announcement says.

Navalny, who previously received a suspended sentence over the Yves Rocher case and was recently imprisoned due to numerous probation violations, is currently doing time in the Penal Colony number 2 in the Vladimir Region.

On April 5, he was transferred to the jail infirmary with acute respiratory syndrome symptoms. According to the Penitentiary Service Directorate, he was transferred back on April 9 after his health had improved. The agency disclosed that Navalny tested negative for tuberculosis and coronavirus infection. The medical commission evaluated his health as satisfactory.