Google ready to continue working in Russian legal framework, says lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Google representatives expressed readiness during the videoconference meeting with members of the State Duma’s commission on investigating facts of foreign interference in Russian affairs to continue working within the Russian legal environment, head of the commission Vasily Piskarev told reporters on Friday after the meeting.

"They expressed high interest in our dialogue. They noted Russia is of great importance for Google; they do not want to lose the audience with about 80 mln daily visits," Piskarev said, noting that this refers to the YouTube service.

"We saw for ourselves that Google is ready to continue working within the legal framework. They are exceptionally interested in observing our laws," the lawmaker added.