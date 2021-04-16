Over 8 million Russians vaccinated against COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. More than eight million Russians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by now, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"Our vaccination efforts are crucial. It is no accident that Russia was the first country to have registered the world’s first vaccine. It was the right step taken at the right time. You’ve seen the statistics: more than 8 million have been vaccinated already. The campaign is widening and this is very good," Golikova said at the Health Ministry’s board meeting devoted to the agency’s performance in 2020.

Russia’s mass vaccination drive of the adult population over 18 years of age began on January 18. It is particularly important for people with chronic diseases and also senior citizens who are most prone to serious forms of COVID-19.