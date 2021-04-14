Foreigners can now get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Hainan

SHANGHAI, April 14. /TASS/. Foreigners, as well as residents of the special administrative regions of Hong Kong (Xianggang) and Macao (Aomen), have the opportunity to undergo vaccination against COVID-19 in Hainan's Haikou from April 13, reported www.chinanews.com.

Vaccination, according to the news outlet, is voluntary and free of charge. To date, there are seven locations in Haikou where residents of Hong Kong, Macao and foreign nationals working or studying on Hainan can get vaccinated.

The message states that vaccination is free of charge for those foreign citizens who have local health insurance. For the rest, the first dose is still free, but the second dose will have to be paid for in accordance with the prices set by the local authorities.

Vaccinations for priority groups of population in China began on December 15, 2020. Earlier, China's leading epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said that the Chinese authorities intend to vaccinate about 40% of the country's population against coronavirus by June 2021.