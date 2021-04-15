Crimea not planning new restrictions amid COVID-19

SIMFEROPOL, April 15. / TASS /. Crimea’s authorities have no plans to introduce new restrictive measures so far, despite the surge in COVID-19 incidence since early April, the region’s State Council (parliament) Speaker Vladimir Konstantinov stated on Thursday.

"This is an alarming trend, especially ahead of the May holidays, when we expect a massive arrival of guests. So far, no additional restrictions are planned in this regard, however, we will closely monitor the further development of the situation," Konstantinov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the parliament speaker, the regional authorities will make every effort "to keep the COVID-19 situation under control and fill the Crimean resort to full capacity."

"Yes, and we also would like to provide our fellow citizens with an opportunity to relax in Crimea in May. But we will not neglect the health protection issues. Therefore, we will hope that the emerging trend won’t increase. Vaccination in Crimea is in full swing, and the COVID-19 incidence rates are not yet so menacing," the speaker noted.

On April 14, Natalya Penkovskaya, who heads the regional Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, reported that Crimea’s incidence rate almost doubled since early April. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases imported from overseas, she urged the peninsula’s residents to limit travel to Ukraine.

Since the start of the pandemic, Crimea has registered about 39,000 coronavirus cases. Since March 1, the regional authorities have lifted the bulk of the restrictions on businesses and have allowed holding exhibitions and banquets. Meanwhile, there is a ban on mass events, while cinemas and theaters are allowed to fill up to 75%. The citizens are still obliged to wear masks and observe the social distance.